Quarry blast exposes chinks in enforcement of safety rules

Officials fail to conduct periodical inspections

The blast at a quarry in Illithodu near Malayattoor on Monday has exposed the lack of enforcement of Explosive Rules, 2008 in Ernakulam.

The rules state that Executive Magistrates or police officers not below the rank of Sub Inspector should carry out inspection at approved store houses for explosives located within their jurisdiction once in six months in order to ascertain any violation of the rules. The assessment report should be submitted to the concerned District Magistrate or Superintendent of Police or Commissioner with a copy to the licensing authority.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which is the licensing authority for use, sale and possession of explosives, has not yet received any such report from enforcement officials concerned on the violations related to the use and storage of high explosives or firecrackers in the district. Of the about 1,600 licensed explosive premises, nearly 200 are located in Ernakulam, according to official estimates.

The periodical inspection would have helped in identifying lapses in the use and storage of gelatin sticks and detonators used for blasting in quarries. Each site will have only one approved storage space for explosives constructed in accordance with the specifications provided under the Explosive Rules, 2008 or of a design approved by the Chief Controller of Explosives concerned.

The quantity of any kind of explosives kept in the licensed storehouse should not exceed the quantity approved by the licensing authority. The buildings should have efficient lightning conductors designed and set up as per the rules prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The connections to various parts of earth resistance of the lightning conductor terminal on the building to the earth have to be tested at least once in every year by a qualified electrical engineer or any other person holding a certificate of competency approved by the government. A store house should be constructed at the ground level only, and it should be a single-storey building. The quarry owner has to set up a barbed wire fencing or wall of two metres high and adequate strength along the perimeter of the safety zone, according to the rules.