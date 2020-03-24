Quarantine norm violators to be shifted to govt. facilities

People in home quarantine who fail to comply with protocol will be subjected to penal action and will be shifted to government quarantine facilities.

This was part a 13-point charter of restrictions and regulations that came into force in the district since Monday midnight shortly after Collector S. Suhas clamped Section 144 in the district as part of the Statewide lockdown declared by the State government till the month-end to check the spread of COVID-19.

Shops dealing in essential items, like groceries, will be functional only between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. though medical shops have been exempted. All other shops and establishments should remain closed during the period. Banks and other financial institutions will be allowed to function only up to 2 p.m.

Only shops dealing in essential goods will be permitted in malls, which should not switch on the centralised air-conditioning system at any cost.

Public transport, including KSRTC and private buses, will stay off the road. However, the supply of petrol and cooking gas will continue uninterrupted. Government offices should function with minimum staff strength without affecting their operations.

No kind of public gathering will be permissible in places of worship, which should restrict to basic unavoidable rituals alone. Hotels can continue parcel service but at no cost should let people have food inside.

All gatherings in excess of five people remain banned. People should not assemble or venture out unless for unavoidable reasons in which case they should maintain safe social distance. People coming from outside the State should undergo mandatory quarantine and should never break the protocol.

Foreigners and those who have returned from abroad after March 10 should inform the police. They will be arrested if they don’t undergo self-quarantine for 14 days or fail to inform the health authorities.

Autorickshaw, taxi and online cabs could be availed only on medical grounds or for transporting essential items alone. Private vehicles should not have more than one person other than the driver and must be used only for transportation of essential goods and for other essential services.

Those found violating the restrictions will be slapped with charges like IPC Section 269, 188 etc.

Deputy Collector (disaster management) has been entrusted with the implementation of the restrictions in coordination with various other departments concerned.