Quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers

They should undergo 14 days of self-monitoring

People coming from abroad, irrespective of those arriving from ‘high-risk’ nations, should undergo 14 days of self-monitoring, according to Jafar Malik, District Collector.

The decision comes in the wake of a person, who came from Congo, getting infected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Mr. Jafar Malik said those returning from abroad should avoid visiting public places and functions. Besides the person who came from Congo, two others who arrived at the Cochin International Airport from the UAE were also infected by the Omicron variant. Incidentally, both the countries had not figured in the list of high-risk nations.

The district administration said high vigil was required to contain the spread of the disease. COVID-19 tests are conducted for those coming from high-risk nations. They are allowed to go home only after confirming that the results are negative. They need to remain in quarantine for seven days. Tests should be done again on the eighth day. They should continue to remain in quarantine for seven more days, even if the results are negative.

Random tests are held for those coming from countries not figuring in the high-risk category. Hence, they should ensure self-monitoring for two weeks. They should contact health workers if any symptoms are noticed. The Collector warned of action against those violating norms.

It was found that many persons, who were asked to monitor their health conditions on arrival from abroad, were visiting various public places and relatives. The Health department had found that they were moving around while claiming that they had no symptoms and had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Those in quarantine have been told not to interact with their family members. They should isolate in a bath-attached room till the mandatory quarantine period is over.