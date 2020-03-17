KochiKOCHI 17 March 2020 20:49 IST
Comments
Quarantine facility for200 at Naval Base
Updated: 17 March 2020 20:49 IST
A Southern Naval Command spokesperson on Tuesday said that a facility to quarantine about 200 Indians being evacuated from COVID-19-affected countries is being readied at the Naval Base in Kochi following a directive from the Centre.
The facility is being prepared on a war footing, he said.
While efforts are under way, in collaboration with the Kerala State health officials and Ernakulam district administration, to explore the feasibility of provisioning civil hotels/resorts for quarantining, all-out efforts are in progress at the Naval Base “to be ready for meeting the contingency when directed by the Government of India,” the spokesperson added.
More In Kochi
Read more...