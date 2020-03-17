Quarantine facility for200 at Naval Base

KOCHI

17 March 2020 20:49 IST

A Southern Naval Command spokesperson on Tuesday said that a facility to quarantine about 200 Indians being evacuated from COVID-19-affected countries is being readied at the Naval Base in Kochi following a directive from the Centre.

The facility is being prepared on a war footing, he said.

While efforts are under way, in collaboration with the Kerala State health officials and Ernakulam district administration, to explore the feasibility of provisioning civil hotels/resorts for quarantining, all-out efforts are in progress at the Naval Base “to be ready for meeting the contingency when directed by the Government of India,” the spokesperson added.

Advertising

Advertising