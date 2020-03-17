Kochi

Quarantine facility for200 at Naval Base

A Southern Naval Command spokesperson on Tuesday said that a facility to quarantine about 200 Indians being evacuated from COVID-19-affected countries is being readied at the Naval Base in Kochi following a directive from the Centre.

The facility is being prepared on a war footing, he said.

While efforts are under way, in collaboration with the Kerala State health officials and Ernakulam district administration, to explore the feasibility of provisioning civil hotels/resorts for quarantining, all-out efforts are in progress at the Naval Base “to be ready for meeting the contingency when directed by the Government of India,” the spokesperson added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 8:51:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/quarantine-facility-for200-at-naval-base/article31092335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY