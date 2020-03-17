Quarantine facility for200 at Naval Base

A Southern Naval Command spokesperson on Tuesday said that a facility to quarantine about 200 Indians being evacuated from COVID-19-affected countries is being readied at the Naval Base in Kochi following a directive from the Centre.
The facility is being prepared on a war footing, he said.
While efforts are under way, in collaboration with the Kerala State health officials and Ernakulam district administration, to explore the feasibility of provisioning civil hotels/resorts for quarantining, all-out efforts are in progress at the Naval Base “to be ready for meeting the contingency when directed by the Government of India,” the spokesperson added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.