Quality and engagement of faculty key in rejuvenating higher education: Kasturirangan

February 18, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The most important factor in the success of higher education institutions is the quality and engagement of faculty, according to Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairperson of the National Education Policy Draft Committee.

“Faculty must be empowered to do creative, innovative work in teaching, research, and service. All institutions, most especially those situated in disadvantaged geographies, must have adequate faculty across disciplines and fields — work has begun towards ensuring this, and it must continue with focus and speed,” he said after receiving the K.P.P. Nambiar Award for 2022 instituted by the Kerala section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers here on Saturday.

Dr. Kasturirangan, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said regulation in the higher education sector as per the National Education Policy will be “light but tight” to ensure financial probity and public-spiritedness — standard setting, funding, accreditation, and regulation will be conducted by independent bodies to eliminate conflicts of interest.

The regulatory system will have multiple dimensions of checks and balances each working in tandem to ensure public-spirited high-quality institutions. The primary mechanism to enable such regulation will be accreditation. The current regulatory structures will be transformed through a single body, the Higher Education Commission of India, that will synergise regulation, accreditation, funding, and outcomes, he said.