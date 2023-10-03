Qualitative changes to be effected in higher education sector: Minister

October 03, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The State’s higher education sector will witness the outcome of the reforms undertaken by the Higher Education department from the next academic year, R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, has said.

The department has rolled out various programmes to step up the quality of the sector in tune with the emerging changes across the world, she said after inaugurating a building set up under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funding at St. Xavier’s College, Aluva.

The college had received ₹2 crore funding. Around ₹1 crore was used to set up the new building, while the remaining assistance was used for the renovation of existing buildings and to set up solar panel, according to a release.