Quack arrested at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam

KOCHI

07 November 2021 22:00 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested a quack hailing from West Bengal who ran a ‘clinic’ at Perumbavoor.

Murshidabad native Sabeer Islam, 34, was arrested, based on a tip-off, from Bhai Colony, Marambally. He even used to administer injections and IV drips, the police said.

The police received information on a woman from Assam turning unconscious recently, after he ‘treated’ her and took ₹1,000 as fee. She had been administered an IV drip and given tablets. Following the information, District Police Chief K. Karthik ordered an inspection of his premises, and he was arrested.

They seized a stethoscope, syringes, tablets, and blood pressure apparatus from him. The team that probed the case comprised Inspector Ranjith and Sub Inspectors Rins M. Thomas and Bertin Thomas.

Arrested for theft

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested a man on Sunday on the charge of attacking a shop owner at Thottakkattukara and escaping with goods worth ₹6,000 without paying.

Jomon Sebastian, 26, of Njarakkal was arrested after over a month of continuous surveillance, since he used to changed his hideouts at frequent intervals.

The probe team included Station House Officer C.L. Sudheer and Sub Inspectors R. Vinod and Rajesh Kumar.