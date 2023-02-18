ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar lifts ban on frozen seafood from India

February 18, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Qatar has lifted a temporary ban on import of frozen seafood from India, paving the way for enhanced export and improved bilateral relations with the West Asian country.

A press release from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) on Friday citing Chairman D.V. Swamy said the ban was imposed in November last year ahead of the FIFA World Cup following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from a few consignments from India. The Qatari authorities had informed India that the ban was temporary and owing to lack of sufficient testing laboratories in the country in the run-up to the football event.

The Ministry of Commerce along with the Embassy of India in Qatar had since been making constant efforts to resolve the issue. Several rounds of discussions with the Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health were initiated, leading to the February 16 notification lifting the ban on frozen seafood. However, restrictions continue on export of chilled seafood, the release added.

“This week is proving to be very good for seafood exporters in India, considering a similar lift in suspension by China. We hope the restrictions by Qatar on chilled seafood will also be cleared soon after a reassessment of the situation,” said the MPEDA Chairman.

On February 14, Beijing lifted suspension of 99 Indian seafood processing exporters after acknowledging India’s assurance over source control. MPEDA along with other agencies had played a major role in getting Beijing’s suspension of a total of 110 units lifted since December 2020.

