Python rescued on Park Avenue Road

A python that climbed atop a tree on Park Avenue Road was caught with the help of an expert snake catcher, late on Sunday evening.

The snake on the treetop was discovered by employees of Kanayannur Taluk Office and the District Information Office who were on duty as part of the effort to clear pending files, at 6 pm.

Tahsildar Renjit George informed the Fire and Rescue Services and the Forest Department, following which expert snake catcher Cherikkal Prince helped catch it by 9 p.m. The python was handed over to the Forest Department office in Mangalavanam, from where it will be taken to the forest in Kuttampuzha for being released.