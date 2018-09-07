PWD to build weather-resistant roads

Fed up with being at the receiving end of public ire during every monsoon due to shabby condition of roads and faced with the arduous task of reconstructing 8,000 km of roads that were washed away or suffered major damage in the recent floods and landslips, the State Public Works Department has decided to adopt weather-resistant technologies to build durable roads.

“We have drawn up short and long-term plans to rebuild roads that can outlast different weather conditions,” Kamala Vardhana Rao, Principal Secretary, Public Works, told The Hindu.

“The enormity of the works that have to be undertaken post-deluge is evident from the fact that the cost to reconstruct 8,000 km roads, a few dozen bridges and culverts has escalated to ₹9,000 crore, from the initial estimate of ₹5,000 crore. There were 1,800 landslides in Idukki alone, causing damage to PWD roads,” he said.

The PWD roads cater to 75% of the States one crore vehicles, though they are only 10% of the State’s total road network spread over 3.31 lakh km. The coming years will see emphasis being laid on adopting modern technology to build durable roads, than on the length of roads resurfaced, he said.

The main problem with roads in the State is that they are not well designed and give away during adverse weather or due to heavy vehicle density. The government has decided to make a decisive shift to construct designed roads, for which detailed project reports will be prepared. The State cannot afford to invest in roads that get damaged within a year or two of construction. Hence, the PWD has zeroed in on four modern technologies to build roads that have a guarantee of between 10 to 15 years, Mr Rao said.

Four technologies

“In this, the PWD has decided to adopt relaying of roads using soil-stabilisation method, natural rubber modified bitumen (NRMB) technology, geotextiles and shredded plastic waste. In soil stabilisation, locally available materials are mixed with cement and used for road construction. This almost totally does away with the need for aggregate (crushed granite). Apart from durability, this is faster than conventional methods that we hitherto adopted,” he said.

Plastic waste is available in plenty in Kerala, what with over 30 lakh bottles of purified water being distributed to people affected by the recent deluge. Local bodies are engaged in shredding this and other plastic waste. The PWD will procure this and other shredded plastic refuse as raw material for laying roads, to increase their durability.

Similarly, the department would procure 50,000 tonnes of NRMB to rebuild roads, Mr. Rao said.

Sources in Kochi Refinery Limited said that the firm has the capacity to churn out 200 tonnes of the material every day. It is a very durable material and the company can provide it to the PWD as per requirement. Another premium product of ours is bitumen emulsion, which is ideal for repairing potholes on highways and other roads during the monsoon, they added.