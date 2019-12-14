PWD suspends four engineers

The Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended from service four engineers of the department’s Roads wing on charge of dereliction of duty after a youth who fell off his two-wheeler due to a pothole was run over by a tanker lorry on the national highway near Palarivattom metro station on Thursday.

The suspended officials include Susan Thomas and E.P. Sainaba, assistant executive engineers in charge of the Roads and Road-Maintenance wings of PWD, Ernakulam, and P.K. Deepa and K.N. Surjith, assistant engineers of the department.

Responding to the accident and the subsequent blame game between the PWD and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) over repairing a leaked pipeline on the stretch, a high-ranking PWD official said the youth’s life could have been saved had the KWA fixed the leak reported four months ago within a day or two.

“The KWA need not wait for PWD’s sanction to repair the leaking pipeline and temporarily restore the road, in cases of emergency and where life and safety of road users are at stake. On their part, PWD officials too failed to ensure a safe road for motorists and were therefore placed under suspension,” he said.

Collector’s visit

District Collector S. Suhas visited the accident site and the house of the victim on Friday.

He might resume direct inspection of roads, to verify if the agencies concerned have restored damaged roads, it is learnt.