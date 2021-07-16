PWD readies draft DPR to widen MG Road-NH bypass

KOCHI

16 July 2021 22:36 IST

Overbridge proposed at Kathrikadavu fails to find mention in report

Even as the State government and Kochi Corporation have fast tracked preparatory works to develop the MG Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH bypass into a 22-metre-wide four-lane road, uncertainty prevails over an overbridge that would have to be built at Kathrikadavu to ensure steady flow of vehicles along the road.

This comes in the wake of the need to acquire land at a width of at least three more metres on either side of the overbridge that was envisaged by government bodies, including the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), which was entrusted with executing the road widening project to augment east-west connectivity in the city. “We hope the government and civic agency step in and help acquire the extra land needed for the bridge,” official sources said.

The PWD (design wing) has, in the meantime, readied a draft DPR of the four-laning work. While not mentioning the overbridge that was proposed at Kathrikadavu, it has mooted a two-lane overbridge parallel to Pullepady overbridge, apart from three small bridges on the stretch.

Advertising

Advertising

A draft DPR which the PWD readied was handed over to KRFB - the special purpose vehicle which will execute the widening work. The KRFB must now take a call of whether to have the road at a width of 22 m that it envisaged or at 23 m as per KIIFB norms. Different components on the road - mainly the width of median and footpaths on either side, will be modified in accordance with their requirement, PWD sources said.

A two-lane overbridge parallel to Pullepady bridge is expected to come up on the southern side. Among the three small bridges envisaged is one parallel to Karnakodam bridge (which was funded by Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI)).

At Chakkaraparambu

The stakeholders have also not taken a decision on whether a bridge or flyover will be built in the immediate future at Chakkaraparambu on Palarivattom-Vyttila NH Bypass, where the road that would begin at Padma Junction on MG Road will merge with the Bypass. "This will have to be looked into when the road is extended eastward to Seaport-Airport Road," Mayor M. Anilkumar said.

The Kochi Corporation began the three-decade-long effort to widen Thammanam-Pullepady Road into a four-lane corridor. The civic agency passed a resolution handing it over to the PWD, which in turn entrusted KRFB with the widening work.

Soil tests are over for the new bridges, it is learnt.