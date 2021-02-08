PWD promises to repair joints on North overbridge soon

Kochi

08 February 2021 01:17 IST

Bridges wing submits estimate of ₹5 lakh for work

The gaps that have been developing between embankment and girders of Ernakulam North overbridge will be repaired shortly by the Public Works Department (Bridges wing).

The four-lane bridge was built in 2013 by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC), as part of Kochi metro’s preparatory works. Its defect-liability period expired a year later. Motorists — especially two and three-wheeler riders — have ever since been complaining of the gaps at either end of the bridge, which hamper a smooth ride through its surface.

“We have submitted an estimate worth about ₹5 lakh to repair the joints of the bridge, since a few discernible gaps persist despite being tar-coated recently. It is rather difficult to get specialist contractors to do the work, since the estimate is not very substantial. We may have to opt for breaking the joints and redoing the concrete, in case the problem still persists. A problem here is that traffic might have to be regulated for a few days,” PWD sources said.

Sources in DMRC said that the bridge was handed over back to PWD since it owns the roads on either side. “The gaps persist since settlement is taking place on the embankment. We used to frequently carry out regrading work, to lessen the impact of the settlement. The PWD too would have to continue doing this every few months, till the settlement lessens,” they said.

Taking this into account, the design for Pachalam overbridge — yet another preparatory work of Kochi metro — was altered. Thus, the height of the embankment was considerably lessened, to almost the level of roads on either side, by extending the girders to almost the ground level. A similar but improvised design was adopted for Champakkara overbridge, so much so that the last span rests a little below the road level, the sources added.

“Bridges on NHAI-maintained Aroor-Edappally bypass and Container Road, that face problems at the entry and exit due to settlement of soil, would invariably have to be restored through regrading. Over time, the PWD too has been adopting designs whereby girders are extended on either end, to tackle settlement issues. This was adopted in the recently commissioned six-lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor,” PWD sources said.