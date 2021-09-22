PWD faces flak for shoddy condition of Kundannoor Junction

Agency under fire for delay in pruning roundabout, medians at Vyttila

Protest is brewing against the Public Works Department (NH wing) for the shoddy condition of Kundannoor Junction and inordinate delay by the agency in pruning the extent of medians that it built beneath the flyovers at Kundannoor and Vyttila, despite repeated assurances.

Traffic police personnel had filled gaping potholes at Kundannoor Junction a year ago, after the PWD — to which the National Highways Authority of India handed over a kilometre of the NH bypass passing through the junction for flyover construction work — failed to comply with repeated requests. Over nine months since the flyover was commissioned, roads at the junction remain severely undulated, posing danger to road users.

With repeated pleas falling on deaf ears, Maradu-based social activist Shamier Abdulla registered his protest by uploading a video of the deplorable condition of the junction in social media. “Members of the public are shell-shocked by the apathy of agencies concerned that ought to ensure that the NH bypass and junctions on the corridor are safe for motorists. They expressed outrage at the undulations and a few parts of the road on the eastern side of the junction protruding above the level of the adjacent road,” Mr. Abdulla said.

The PWD and Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited, who jointly executed the flyover construction, have also not readied a smooth entry from the carriageway of the NH bypass to the service road that motorists proceeding to Maradu and Willingdon Island have to take. There is no warning board either, despite media reports on the same.

The PWD is under fire for the delay in pruning the extent of the roundabout and medians beneath the Vyttila flyover too, where traffic hold-ups are the norm, despite repeated demands from the traffic police.