PWD, civic agencies face flak for damaged bridges in Kochi

KOCHI

10 October 2021 23:58 IST

Commuters having a nightmarish time negotiating through them

The deteriorating state of pothole-ridden bridges that link Kochi with its suburbs is giving commuters a nightmarish time negotiating through them.

The trio of Goshree bridges built and maintained by the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) have almost always been replete with potholes and undulations. While the GIDA claims that it had done patchwork over potholes recently, the condition of approach roads to the bridges leaves much to be desired. Neither has the agency handed over the bridges and the road that links the city with Vypeen to the Public Works Department (PWD).

The department had done patchwork atop the bridges over a month ago, after the GIDA requested the agency to step in with damage control following public outcry. However, rains caused delay in completing the work.

The approach roads to the bridges are almost always in a shoddy state. The GIDA ought to decide whether to lay concrete paver blocks in such perennially vulnerable areas to ensure smooth and safe commute, PWD sources said.

On its part, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has not taken steps to repair the potholed Mattancherry BOT Bridge, which links the city with the densely populated West Kochi. Nor has it handed over the structure to the PWD. Still, the department carried out patch work a few months ago. It now appears that the bridge has to be properly resurfaced. The condition of the Harbour Bridge, which is parallel to the BOT Bridge, too is far from satisfactory.

Further towards the city, gaping potholes dot approach roads to the Venduruthy Bridge as well. The PWD owns the roads. On its part, the PWD (NH Wing) is under fire for the shoddy condition of the Edappally ovebridge on NH-66, following which traffic has been moving at a snail’s pace. The agency has not ensured the upkeep of the 2-km-long Kundannoor bridge either, despite a spree of accidents.