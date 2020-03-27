PVS Hospital taken over for COVID-19 care

The Ernakulam district administration has taken over PVS Hospital as a COVID-19 care centre.

An order to this effect was issued by Fort Kochi RDO Snehil Kumar Singh, designated as Incident Commander under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Kanayannur tahsildar Beena P. Anand will take over the hospital while tahsildar (LR) Muhammad Sabir and Ernakulam General Hospital Superintendent Dr M. Haneesh will coordinate the activities.

RTO (Enforcement) G. Ananthakrishnan will be in-charge of logistics, and maintenance cleaning will be overseen by Kochi Corporation Secretary R. Anu.

District Collector S. Suhas had earlier asked tahsildars to identify buildings with bath-attached rooms for conversion as COVID-19 care centres. While responsibilities have been divided among various departments, administration of COVID-19 centres would be with the Revenue department.

The onus of ensuring adequate number of beds is with the health department. Local body department officials must certify personal details of people admitted here; their food and daily needs should also be taken care of by the department.

Mr. Suhas said the onus was on employers to provide food and shelter to labourers. This was to make sure they did not venture out for anything. He also asked the District Labour Officer to inspect labour camps to ensure sanitation.