PVS COVID-19 hospital in need of critical care

Kochi

14 October 2020 01:01 IST

Facility relying on donations to meet daily expenses

PVS Hospital that was resuscitated by the district administration and repurposed into a treatment centre for critically ill COVID-19 patients, is now relying mostly on donations to meet daily expenses and replace a defunct CT scan facility.

While the facility has the capacity to accommodate 120 patients, only 56 beds have been made functional in the six months since it was taken over by the administration in March. A total of 49 patients, mostly category C patients identified on the basis of severity of symptoms or those patients who might quickly progress to category C, are admitted at the centre.

Defunct facility

Though the hospital treats critically ill patients, a functional CT scan system is not available, said Dr. Junaid Rahman, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kochi chapter, and a member of the district programme management and supporting unit set up to coordinate work related to hospitals, ambulances and treatment centres for COVID-19 care. While some supplies and basic medicines are procured through Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited, others like antivirals have been adding to the hospital’s mounting daily expenses, he said. A functional CT scan facility could cost over ₹50 lakh, he added.

Daily expenses are largely met through donations from corporate entities, said Dr. N.K. Kuttappan, District Medical Officer. A request has been placed for finances under the State Disaster Response Fund, but it has not been sanctioned yet, he said. Once more beds are put to use, expenses will rise, he said.

“Daily expenses now stand at over ₹8 lakh with about 50 patients. The amount is cobbled together from various sponsors. Others have contributed with ventilators and equipment like fans,” Dr. Rahman said. “A consistent funding source would have been ideal for this facility. The administration has only taken the hospital over temporarily while the property is still caught in litigation,” he added.

Support sought

“We need support from the general public to procure additional equipment like monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps and defibrilators to equip the centre with more ICU facilities. With the surge in cases in Ernakulam, the number of hospital beds for category C patients will have to be augmented,” said an official.

“We are working on funding. The hospital has been running for over a month now and about 110 patients have been treated so far at a facility that had been lying defunct. The few initial hiccups can be tided over. The government is paying staff salaries, besides some funds that came in earlier for the repairs,” he said. At the hospital, health workers have been appointed from the government service and from a pool of staff under the National Health Mission.