Putta Vimaladitya assumes charge as District Police Chief (Kochi City)

Published - September 13, 2024 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
New District Police Chief (Kochi City) Putta Vimaladitya being received by his predecessor S. Syamsundar at the Kochi City police headquarters on Friday. 

New District Police Chief (Kochi City) Putta Vimaladitya being received by his predecessor S. Syamsundar at the Kochi City police headquarters on Friday. 

Putta Vimaladitya assumed charge as the new District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Friday.

He was received at the Kochi City police headquarters by his predecessor S. Syamsundar who will assume charge as Inspector General of Police, South Zone.

Later, Mr. Vimaladitya told the media that the fight against narcotics would remain his priority. Checking cybercrimes and traffic reforms to resolve traffic logjams would be the other priorities.

He said the ongoing projects of the Kochi City police would be kept apace. Mr. Vimaladitya served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ernakulam Range, before being made the District Police Chief. He also holds charge of DIG, Anti-Terrorist Squad.

