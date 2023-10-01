Puthuvype fishermen demand new landing centre

October 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 100 fishermen using a fish landing centre that operates on the southern side of the LNG terminal have demanded that the Fisheries department launch work immediately on a new fish landing centre close to RMP Canal. The Fisheries department had so far played hide-and-seek with traditional fishermen on the issue, alleged a statement issued by Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi, an independent trade union representing fishers.

In the statement issued on Sunday, Vedhi convenor Charles George alleged that the Fisheries department was expected to begin work on the new centre earlier, but nothing had happened after one year of appeals to the department.

The forum said it was after a long protest by fishermen that the government had allowed the building of a new fish landing centre. Cochin Port Authority chairperson M. Beena had taken the initiative in seeing that a fish landing centre was built, said Mr. George. Funds for the purpose were raised through corporate social responsibility spending and a blueprint of the centre too had been prepared, he added.

