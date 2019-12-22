Puthuvype beach carnival to get under way today

Kites of myriad colours and shapes will buzz around with a flutter in the blue skies of Puthuvype beach on Sunday evening, marking the start of the 11-day-long Beach Carnival & Games.

The three-hour-long kite stunt to be performed by Kozhikode-based One India kite team will be one of the highlights of the event, heralding the New Year.

Kerala Sports Council vice president O.K. Vineesh will open the event in which former football player I.M. Vijayan will be the chief guest.

The event is jointly organised and promoted by the Ernakulam District Sports Council, Kerala Tourism, Department of Fisheries, Excise Department, Kerala Sports Council, and the District Tourism Promotion Council in association with Mainline Media Pvt. Ltd.

Among other things, the carnival aims to promote games like football, volleyball, kabaddi, and gatta gusthi on the beaches of Kerala. Teams from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Customs volleyball team will participate in the various sporting events. Adding sheen to the event will be a mega music show and pandi melam, besides carnival amusements, food, entertainment, and shopping.

Stars from the Kerala Blasters football club and the Kerala Santosh Trophy football team will grace the event in addition to eminent personalities from sports, movies, literature, music, and politics.

“The Beach Carnival & Games - 2019 brings a great opportunity to people to enjoy a completely new and enriching beach experience in Kerala,” said P.V. Sreenijan, president, Ernakulam District Sports Council, and executive committee convener.

The event is being organised as part of efforts by the State Government and the District Sports Council to promote rural sports and games to enhance the lives of local fishermen and tap the tourism potential of the State’s beaches.