Puthencruz police team lifts DIG Cup

Published - June 26, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puthencruz police emerged victorious in DIG Cup cricket tournament organised by the Ernakulam Rural police as part of the anti-drug campaign.

They defeated Kunnathunadu police by eight runs in the final to lift the trophy. District Police Chief (Kochi City) S. Syamsundar handed over the trophies. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena presided.

The tournament was contested by 47 teams. Vishnu of the Varapuzha police team was adjudged Man of the Series. Abbas of the Kunnathunadu police was the best bowler of the tournament and Ambady of the Puthencruz police the best batsman.

Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohith Rawat, Narcotics Cell DySP S. Navas, Aluva DySP A. Prasad, and Muvattupuzha DySP A.J. Thomas were among those who were present.

