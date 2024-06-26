GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puthencruz police team lifts DIG Cup

Published - June 26, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puthencruz police emerged victorious in DIG Cup cricket tournament organised by the Ernakulam Rural police as part of the anti-drug campaign.

They defeated Kunnathunadu police by eight runs in the final to lift the trophy. District Police Chief (Kochi City) S. Syamsundar handed over the trophies. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena presided.

The tournament was contested by 47 teams. Vishnu of the Varapuzha police team was adjudged Man of the Series. Abbas of the Kunnathunadu police was the best bowler of the tournament and Ambady of the Puthencruz police the best batsman.

Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohith Rawat, Narcotics Cell DySP S. Navas, Aluva DySP A. Prasad, and Muvattupuzha DySP A.J. Thomas were among those who were present.

Related Topics

police / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.