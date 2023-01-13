ADVERTISEMENT

Puppetry has gained worldwide acceptance, says Viswanath Pulavar

January 13, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

‘The art form helps make things easier to understand, and helps to nurture creativity’

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on ‘Tholpavakoothu’ (shadow puppet play) held at Fort Kochi Cabral Yard on Friday as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.  

“Puppet plays are used a lot in the field of education in foreign countries,” noted puppeteer Viswanath Pulavar has said.

“According to their assessment, puppet plays help in eliminating classroom boredom, make things easier to understand, and help in nurturing creativity. Puppet plays are the most practical medium for creating awareness against intoxicants,” he said at the three-day workshop on ‘Tholpavakoothu’ (shadow puppet play) and various tricks involved in the art medium at Fort Kochi Cabral Yard on Friday as part of the Art By Children Art Room project of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

“People who refuse to acknowledge what is being said, no matter how significant the matter may be, listens with intense delight when the same is told through puppets via movements and expressions. This is the universal relevance of puppetry as an art form,” he was quoted as saying in a communication.

