Pungent odour experienced in Kochi following leakage of odorant

No serious issue, say fire force officials; chemical identified as butyl mercaptan, a mixing agent

April 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A pungent odour spread across many areas including Kalamassery, Kakkanad, and Edappally reportedly owing to a minor leak of an odorant mixed in natural gas during the servicing of a pipeline belonging to Adani Group on Friday late night.

Eloor fire force officials identified the chemical as butyl mercaptan, a mixing agent, that got leaked during the maintenance of a dosing station at Kalamassery where it is mixed with gas. Officials said even a minor leak could result in a strong odour.

“There was no serious issue. No intervention was needed on our part as the company employees themselves rectified it,” said fire force officials.

