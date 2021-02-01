Pulse polio given to 90% of children

Kochi

01 February 2021 00:34 IST

Those not covered to be vaccinated in the next two days

With a total of 1,88,798 children below the age of five being administered the polio vaccine on Sunday, around 90% of the targeted children in the district were covered.

As many as 2,033 booths were readied for vaccination at healthcare facilities, anganwadis, and public places like bus stands, railway stations, and boat jetties, besides mobile units that were part of the vaccination drive.

A total of 2,09,098 children below the age of five were targeted for vaccination. A system is in place to identify children who did not receive the vaccine and get them vaccinated at home through volunteers. The polio vaccination drive was held adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, said a release here.

