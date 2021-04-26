Pulse oximeters in short supply as pandemic rages

Dealers looking at possibilities of procuring the machines from alternate sources like Bengaluru

Pulse oximeters used for measuring blood oxygen level, otherwise superfluous equipment considered surplus to the needs of households and were mostly used by health care facilities alone, are flying off the racks of medical shops that there is now a shortage of the machines thanks to the panic triggered by the sweeping second wave of the pandemic.

The demand for the equipment had died down considerably following the COVID-19 breakout last year. Not anticipating an even intense resurgence of the pandemic, medical shops and surgical equipment dealers stocked thin, and what little stock was available dried up in no time.

“The supply of pulse oximeters to the State mostly came from Delhi and Maharashtra and because of the raging pandemic and the rising demand there, the supply has dried up. Our members have reported the shortage, and we are now looking at arranging them from alternate sources like Bengaluru. The equipment is not always in demand, and some who stocked it considering the demand during the first wave had to even dispose them at a loss later on,” said A.N. Mohan, State president, All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association.

The equipment with a price ranging from ₹900 to ₹10,000, depending on the quality and brand, has also witnessed a surge in price owing to the supply shortfall. It is easy to operate by attaching it to a finger to measure the blood oxygen rate.

Rajan Pillai, State secretary, All Kerala Scientific and Surgical Dealers Association, said the demand for the mostly imported equipment had soared with the corresponding surge in infections and the consequent rise in home isolation rate.

“The equipment came in handy with the health machinery recommending home isolation and encouraging hospitalisation only if necessary. It helps check the blood oxygen level and thus enables people to approach the health authorities when the level drops beyond the acceptable threshold,” he said. The association exuded confidence in replenishing the stock by next week.

Manoj Gopinath, senior consultant (medicine) at the Ernakulam General Hospital, said the pulse oximeter was recommended for those with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and those having mild symptoms with co-morbidities.

“The oxygen level between 98 and 100 is considered normal. At 95, medical help should be sought, and if the level drops below 90, then it is alarming, and the person should be immediately hospitalised,” he said.