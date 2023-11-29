HamberMenu
PUC validity period for BS-IV or BS-VI vehicles is one year: HC

November 29, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has held that in respect of the vehicles manufactured under BS-IV or BS-VI categories, the validity of their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates should be for a period of 12 months. Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order recently on a petition filed by S. Sadananda Naik of Kochi challenging the State government order prescribing a six-month validity period for PUC certificates for all categories of vehicles including two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The court observed that the order was in violation of the statutory prescription under sub rule 7 of Rule 115 of the Motor Vehicles Rules which prescribed a 12 months validity for the PUC certificate for BS-IV or BS-VI vehicles.



