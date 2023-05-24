Public toilet to be set up on Queen’s Walkway

May 24, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) has decided to go ahead with building a public toilet on Queen’s Walkway with support from the Goshree Islands Development Authority, which will provide space, and Credai Clean City Movement, which will offer help to erect and maintain the facility. The work was taken up on a request from Hibi Eden, MP, said a communication here.

The communication said BKRG had already built five such facilities in various parts of Kochi and was in the process of erecting such facilities in places such as Vyttila, Mattancherry, and the Puthuvype beach area. However, the communication said BKRG was not getting appropriate spaces with good footfall in the city. If space is provided, BKRG can complete the target of 20 such facilities.

The toilet is built with a 20-foot shipping container. Since the container is built to withstand adverse conditions, it is ideal for such a facility. The modifications on the container, including interiors and finishing, are done at a factory, and it is then transported to the site by a crane so that minimum interventions are needed. The interior is finished with high-quality aluminium panels with minimum visible joints so that it is easier for cleaning and maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

All fittings are of high standard. Glass roof lights are provided with a roof ventilation system for good air circulation and daylight. Excellent lighting and a false ceiling system are also provided.

The comfort station will have three sections - one for women, one for men, and another for transgenders and physically challenged.

There is a square panel in front as space for advertisements. Income from this and entry collection charges will be used to maintain the facilities. The project will be inaugurated by Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT