Public library throws open doors to students for a day

Published - June 20, 2024 07:53 am IST - KOCHI  

The Hindu Bureau
Children reading books during their visit to 154-year-old Ernakulam Public Library as part of ‘National Reading Day’ observance on Wednesday.

Children reading books during their visit to 154-year-old Ernakulam Public Library as part of ‘National Reading Day’ observance on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Ernakulam Public Library hosted school students on Wednesday — National Reading Day — providing them unrestricted access to all sections of the establishment.

The idea was to allow young readers to sample the library’s diverse collection of books and to nurture an organic, immersive reading experience. 

K.P. Ajith Kumar, library secretary, said that it was an initiative to foster a sense of community through reading. He added that unlike school libraries, the Ernakulam Public Library did not restrict discussions and dubbed the reference and periodicals section as a place to discuss books.  

Students made use of the opportunity to explore various sections of the 150-year-old institution. Students from Rajagiri CMI Seashore School, Teresa Spinnelli Public School, and Asoka World School savoured the experience.

