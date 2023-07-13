Public hearing on quality of cattle and chicken feed concludes

July 13, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Animal Welfare and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said here on Thursday that the laws to regulate the sale of cattle and chicken feed in the State would primarily consider the interest of farmers. She was speaking at the public hearing on Kerala Livestock and Poultry Feed and Mineral Mixture (Regulation of Manufacture and Sale) Act, 2022.

Dairy and poultry farmers from Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts participated in the hearing here. Suggestions from the farmers and the public were taken note of, said a press release here. Regulations are being brought about to control the import and sale of feed from other States and to ensure the availability of quality and safe feed in the Kerala.

Members of the committee concerned with the hearing had visited Punjab, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh to study the situation in those States where similar regulations were implemented. The hearing in Ernakulam on Thursday ended the round of public hearings on the matter, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been complaints from farmers about the quality of feed. The new regulations will help ensure the quality of feed sold in Kerala. Information will be made available to farmers on feed ingredients, their weight and proportions, and the expiry date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.