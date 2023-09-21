Public entry to Marine Drive walkway to be banned from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

September 21, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

The entry of the general public to Marine Drive walkway will be banned between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting convened by Greater Cochin Development Authority chairman K. Chandran Pillai and Mayor M. Anilkumar here on Wednesday.

The meeting also decided to take steps for evicting all illegal traders from the Marine Drive walkway. A composting unit will be set up along the walkway for processing biodegradable waste generated by the institutions functioning from the Marine Drive Shopping Complex. A meeting of private boat owners will be convened to sort out the issue of pollution caused by boats. Illegal boat services will be curbed, said a communication issued by the Mayor.

The Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation will oversee waste management activities at Marine Drive, and monitoring cameras and other safety facilities will be ensured. Visuals collected by the cameras will be reviewed by the authorities, the meeting decided.

The meeting also decided to take steps for maintaining cleanliness at Marine Drive and the support of all agencies concerned, including Cochin Smart Mission Limited and the police, will be sought. T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, Shaji V. Nair, Chief Executive Officer of the Mission, Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Sasidharan and Suchitwa Mission Coordinator Ameer Shah were among those who attended.