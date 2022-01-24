Public complaint redressal system mooted for Kochi

Kochi

24 January 2022 01:42 IST

Move in the wake of alleged bribe demand by corporation officials

The civic authorities of Kochi are working on a proposal to reintroduce the public complaint redressal system in the city.

The move comes in the wake of a complaint from a woman entrepreneur, who came out with the allegation that a few officials of the Kochi Corporation had sought bribe for issuing clearances from the civic body. As the complaint went viral, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had intervened in the issue and assured the woman that the officials would deliver the necessary clearances. He had also assured the complainant that the documents regarding the clearances would be delivered to her home. The developments had reportedly left a dent on the public image of the service deliverance system of the civic body.

Though a proposal for a complaint redressal system was mooted in the Kochi Corporation, it didn’t succeed. Now, efforts are on to reintroduce it as part of the Smart Kochi project in the wake of the new developments, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The proposed system will automatically generate response to the complaints, which will be communicated to the complainants. The details of the complaints will be made accessible to the Mayor, civic heads and senior officials the moment the complaints are lodged. There will also be an effective follow-up and complaint redressal mechanism. Details of the project will be worked out shortly, he said.

The civic administration, according to Mr. Anilkumar, was quick to act on the complaint of the woman and initiated action against the officials who reportedly erred.

Fresh complaints

The administration has also launched a probe against some other officials following fresh complaints. There were also complaints against some officials of the Health Department, and action was initiated, he said.

The message that no one from the administration will support wrong-doers has been sent across officials. No recommendations or lobbying from trade unions will be entertained to protect erring officials. It has also been made clear that erring officials will have to face the music, he said.

The Mayor felt that the introduction of online system in more sectors of governance like the issuance of various certificates, payment of fee and taxes and submission of applications would go a long way in the curbing the possibility for corruption.