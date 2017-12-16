Public advised to remain vigilant

In view of incidents of robbery reported from various locations in the State in the past few days, the Kerala Police have advised people to remain vigilant.

A message from the police suggested that people keep lights on at night in the front and back portions of houses. It also advised them not to open the door at night if anyone sounds the calling bell or knocks on the door, and not to entertain people who come to market commodities. Further, people have been advised not to purchase items like fish and poultry from strangers. They have also been asked not to discuss financial matters in public.