P.T. Thomas suffered injustice, says Tharoor

February 11, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, said here on Saturday that the late party leader P.T. Thomas suffered great injustice when Congress denied him a ticket to contest from the Idukki Lok Sabha seat that he was representing.

There were a lot of factors against him, including the stand of the Church, Mr. Tharoor said. He said the P.T. had suffered because of his convictions. The developments were in the wake of the Madhav Gadgil-led Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report.

Mr. Tharoor was speaking after he released a souvenir dedicated to the memory of the late party veteran. P.T. lived for his convictions, he was a principled man, and sometimes suffered because of his stand, Mr. Tharoor said after releasing the souvenir, brought out by Friends of P.T. and Nature, a coming together of friends of the late Congress leader. The souvenir is titled ‘Ivan Ente Priya PT’ (he is my dear PT).

The legacy P.T. left behind would be carried forward by us and Uma Thomas, wife of P.T. Thomas, said Mr. Tharoor, who pointed out that the Congress party had a great spirit, which needs to be fostered. He recalled his association with P.T. Thomas and the friendly rivalry that ran between them on raising more questions and bringing up more issues in Parliament.