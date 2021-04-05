Kochi

P.T. Thomas’ allegation baseless, says LDF

The Statement made by P.T. Thomas, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Thrikkakara, about Twenty20 being the B team of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is baseless, according to C.K. Manisankar, secretary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Thrikkakara constituency election committee. The discussion during electioneering in Thrikkakara hovered around lack of development in the constituency. No basic infrastructure development to resolve drinking water shortage or traffic snarls took place there, he said.

While the government constructed the Vyttila flyover, it was also able to demolish the ‘Panchavadippalam of corruption’ at Palarivattom and reconstruct a robust one — both part of the constituency.

Mr. Manisankar also said that 10 stations of Kochi metro were in the constituency. He also cited the four-lane bridges constructed at Champakkara and Petta and the work carried out for the extension of the metro train service citing them as achievements of the government.

