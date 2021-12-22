P.T. Thomas remembered as a great human being with leadership qualities

KOCHI

Friends recall the late legislator as a warm-hearted and sincere person committed to people’s welfare

Friends and associates of P.T. Thomas, MLA, who passed away on Wednesday, recalled him as a great human being, warm-hearted, sincere, and full of leadership qualities.

He was a great friend who was honest and involved himself in the affairs of the people without fear or favour, said actor Salim Kumar, recalling his long association with Mr. Thomas. He was straightforward and honest in his dealings, Mr. Salim Kumar added.

M.P. Sukumaran Nair, president of Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital and former chairman of the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board, said Mr. Thomas was dedicated to his task as a public worker. He was approachable and took immense interest in the smooth functioning of the hospital, which has turned into an affordable facility. “He was fearless and approached all issues with a practical mind. His untimely demise is a great loss to the people of Thrikkakara,” Mr. Nair said.

Salim Kunnumpuram of Thrikkakara Residents’ Association said Mr. Thomas always took active and personal interest in people’s welfare. “He responded positively to a proposal to raise a memorial for the late poet Chemmanam Chacko at Kakkanad. His passing is a great loss to the cultural life of Thrikkakara just as his absence on the political scene would be felt by his party members,” he said.

A companion of Mr. Thomas, who was his junior at Maharaja’s College, recalled his sincerity in dealing with friends. “He was always at the forefront when it came to resolving a problem. He spoke his mind without fear and was committed to his words. He was always willing to help anyone in need and would not hesitate to intervene in situations where his presence was needed,” he added.

A.C.K. Nair, president of Thrikkakara Samskarika Kendram, said the late MLA was keen to turn Thrikkakara into a model for the rest of Kerala. He was sincere, helpful and concerned about people’s welfare.

Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said Mr. Thomas’ demise was an unbearable loss. “His sincerity and courage in the face of difficulties were admirable. He was a great leader, who stood by his principles,” she recalled.

Cardinal George Alencherry, president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council and head of the Syro-Malabar Church, condoled the legislator’s death. In a message, he said his work for the public would remain forever in people’s mind.