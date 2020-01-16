PT petitions Collector over water scarcity at Infopark

Progressive Techies (PT), a combine of Information Technology employees having a presence in all IT parks in the State, has petitioned the District Collector over the worsening water shortage that has taken its toll on the functioning of Infopark.

The petition submitted on Thursday sought immediate intervention by the collector to address the pressing need. Petitions have also been sent to the Chief Minister’s office and K.B. Ganesh Kumar, chairman of the Assembly committee that directed that tanker lorries supplying water should collect water only from hydrants and other supply points of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

“While the direction was in right spirit, Infopark seems to have turned an inadvertent victim of it as the water shortage has kicked in with the fall in the quantity of water supplied through the tanker lorries. So acute is the problem now that some of the companies have asked their employees to work from home,” said Aneesh Panthalani, president, PT, while warning that the situation would turn even grim if the supply of water was not to improve in the coming days.

Though the water scarcity had been felt for the last few days, it especially turned worse during the last couple of days. Infopark, which hosts around 40,000 employees spread over 250 companies, needs nearly 20 lakh litres of water a day and depends on tanker lorries to supply most of it.