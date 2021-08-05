P&T Colony residents to be rehabilitated by Feb. next year

Kochi

Piling work for Mundamveli housing project in final stages: standing committee chief

The rehabilitation of P&T Colony residents to the upcoming multi-dwelling unit housing project at Mundamveli will be completed by next February, according to civic administrators.

The State government, Greater Cochin Development Authority, and the Kochi Corporation have joined hands for setting up the project.

Beneficiaries of the project were identified during the term of the previous council, said P.R. Renish, chairman of the Development Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

Families who had been residing at the colony for over 40 years are the beneficiaries of the scheme. The piling work for the housing project is in the final stages. Each dwelling unit will have a carpet area of nearly 600 sq.ft., he said.

‘Priority for project’

The rehabilitation of the families of the colony is one of the priority projects of the Kochi Corporation, said Mayor M. Anilkumar. The civic body has offered all possible support to the construction agency for competing the project in time. Monthly review of the project will also be done, he said.

The project will require ₹16 crore for completion. The civic body has earmarked ₹12 crore for the project and hopes to raise the balance amount from the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of companies. The State government has also offered to mobilise funds through the CSR support scheme, he said.

Efforts for raising CSR funds will be initiated during the final stages of the construction, as the funds thus raised will have to be utilised in one year, he said.

The families of the colony, said Poornima Narayanan, who represented the area in the previous council of the Kochi Corporation, had to be rehabilitated during every monsoon season, as the area gets regularly inundated. Most of the houses also lacked proper toilet facilities. The women of the colony had staged a few protest meetings before the Kochi Corporation office during the term of the previous council demanding rehabilitation measures, she said.

It was during the tenure of C.N. Mohanan as the chairman of the Authority that the rehabilitation project was mooted, Ms. Narayanan said.

A team led by Mr. Anilkumar reviewed the progress of the work at the site on Wednesday. Besides Mr. Renish, Sunitha Dixson, chairperson of the Works Standing Committee, corporation councillor Mary Kalista Prakashan, and officials attended.