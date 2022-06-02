P&T colony residents gear up to build a new life

Work on apartment complex at Mundamveli in final phases

The 82 families of the P & T Colony in the city hope to step into a new life, free of waterlogging, by the end of the month.

The work on the apartment complex at Mundamveli is in the final phases though the Ukraine war has resulted in the project losing its pace. The shortage of steel and its increased market price has hit the project. The scarcity of steel has also led to the cost overrun of the project. Though the contractor will have to bear the revised cost, the State government may have to take a call on how to manage the cost overrun of such projects, sources said.

The project is a dream come true for the residents of the colony, which is located at Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthra.

The colony, which is located on the banks of the Perandoor canal, gets inundated during heavy rain. The residents have to be moved to relief shelters as water from the canal and floodwaters inundate the area.

The housing project is being implemented on a 70-cent holding owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The funds for the project came from the Life Mission of the State government, and the Kochi Corporation selected the beneficiaries. Funds from the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana and Cochin Smart Mission Limited will also be utilised for completing the ₹14.61-crore project, said GCDA Secretary K.V. Abdul Malik.

Each dwelling unit will have two bedrooms. The apartment complex is spread over four floors.

It was during the term of C.N. Mohanan as the GCDA chairman that the project was launched.

“The Authority thought of rehabilitating the residents of the P & T colony in its Mundamveli holding based on the concept that the city residents have the right to be rehabilitated in the city itself. The proposal for moving them into a housing scheme of the Life Mission was dropped as the property identified for the purpose was around 50 km away from the city. The project was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his first stint as the Chief Minister of the State, said Mr. Mohanan.

The progress of the project is being periodically reviewed to ensure that it is completed on time, the authorities said.