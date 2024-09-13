P&T Apartments residents seek demolition and reconstruction of building

The residents of P&T Apartments, Mundamveli, have demanded the demolition and reconstruction of the apartment complex into which they were shifted six months ago.

According to the 96 families, who were rehabilitated from P&T Colony in Gandhi Nagar, the complex had become uninhabitable due to the poor quality of construction. The apartment owners put forward the demand when the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) officials reached Mundamveli to discuss the schedule for repairing the building complex last week.

Two of the apartment units had developed leaks in the rain, shortly after the families moved in. Later, the rainwater started reaching the corridor of the apartments. Dirty water from toilets began dripping into the kitchens of apartments, leading to serious health and hygiene issues. The floors of all the apartments have developed leaks. The walls have developed cracks and the building has slanted to the side, which is a matter of serious concern, according to the residents.

They also complained that the cement plastering of walls was quickly coming off and the septic tanks were overflowing. The doors of the rooms have been jammed. The electric fittings were damaged too. The switches and light fittings became unusable as poor quality materials were suspected to be used, the residents pointed out in a representation.

The apartment owners also urged the GCDA to fix accountability for the poor quality of construction.

Meanwhile, GCDA officials said rectification works would be carried out shortly. A timeline for the repair works has been prepared in consultation with the residents, they said. Senior functionaries of the GCDA are expected to hold another round of discussion with the residents on September 20 to sort out the issue.