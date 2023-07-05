PT-7 not being trained to be made Kumki elephant, says Forest department

July 05, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - KOCHI

The Forest department has denied the charge that PT-7, a crop-raiding wild elephant that was tranquillised and caught, was shackled in a kraal and undergoing rigorous illegal training and taming to transform it into a Kumki elephant.

The department denied the allegations in a counter-affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court in a case filed by Animal Legal Force Integration, an animal welfare organisation.

According to the department, the elephant, which is in full musth, is being fed regularly and provided veterinary care. It is provided with sufficient shade and access to water to allow it to cool down and stay hydrated.

A few elephants brought from the Wayanad elephant camp are kept in the area to avoid loneliness to PT 7. The animal is regularly monitored, and veterinary doctors are giving its keepers guidance to look for any changes in its behaviour, the department submitted.

Two experienced watchers have been engaged for taking care of the animal. Human presence is restricted to keep the elephant at ease and stress-free, it said.

The elephant was captured on January 22 and shifted to the temporary kraal at Dhoni, Palakkad.

The department also denied the charge that it had illegally constructed a kraal by violating the existing provisions for housing the elephant. A temporary kraal was constructed in such a way to prevent the elephant, which is in full musth, demolishing it, the department submitted.