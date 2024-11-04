PSC has no power to conduct inquiry into caste status of applicant: Kerala HC

The Kerala State Public Service Commission (PSC) has no power to conduct an inquiry into an applicant’s caste status and determine his or her caste, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ruled.

The Bench made the ruling recently while allowing a petition by Anu S.P. of Thiruvananthapuram challenging an order of the PSC cancelling his advice memo for the post of fireman. The memo was cancelled on the ground that he had committed fraud on his caste status.

No power

The Bench observed that while the PSC does have the authority to cancel a recommendation based on misrepresentation and fraud, it cannot unilaterally determine that the certificate was fraudulently obtained from another agency or authority. As a constitutional agency entrusted with recruitment and selection, the PSC has no power under the Constitution or any law to conduct an inquiry into an applicant’s caste status. If the PSC suspects that an applicant obtained a caste certificate through fraud or misrepresentation, it must refer the matter to the issuing authority, which alone is responsible for investigating the caste status and any potential fraud or misrepresentation. This means the PSC cannot independently nullify an individual’s caste status.

The court while quashing the PSC’s order added that the Bench’s order does not prevent the PSC from referring the matter to the competent authority for an inquiry into the petitioner’s caste status.