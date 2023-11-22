HamberMenu
PRS loans shall not reflect on CIBIL scores of farmers, says Kerala High Court

State government told to give directions to banks in this regard

November 22, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government shall give directions to banks stating that the details of the loans issued to farmers against Paddy Receipt Sheets (PRS) shall not be passed on to Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL), directed the Kerala High Court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a batch of petitions moved by a group of farmers who approached the court seeking directions to the State government for the payment of money in lieu of the paddy procured from them.

The money that the government owed the farmers is given in the form of loans against PRS. Hence, the loan shall not reflect on the CIBIL scores of the farmers, the court said.

Earlier, the counsel for the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation informed the court that the loan will not reflect on the scores. The counsel further informed the court that the State government had been standing as the guarantor for the loan though the farmers are the borrowers.

The court will consider the case after a week.

