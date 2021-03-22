Provision to raise poll complaints

Kochi

22 March 2021

Members of the public in Piravom, Muvattupuzha, and Kothamangalam can raise complaints regarding the impending Assembly election to Reghumani Singh, a civil servant who is the General Observer in charge of these constituencies.

He can be contacted at 94465 61363 or 96120 01897, while his camp office is at room number 303, Government Guest House, Aluva, the Muvattupuzha RDO Office has informed.

