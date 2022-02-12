Providing a pathway to pandemic-hit musicians

Highway Haze to host 100th live show on Facebook page today

Highway Haze, one of Kochi’s oldest homegrown Western music bands, has been live-streaming musical performances on its Facebook page ever since COVID-19 struck. On February 12 at 7 p.m., the page will host its 100th live show featuring band members Mani Ramaswamy, Soly Antony and Burton Luiz. They will be accompanied by fellow band members Sigil Luiz on bass (who is also the live sound engineer) and Thomas Joe on saxophone.

Founder of the 40-year-old band Mani says the idea to host live shows was to provide a platform to musicians who had lost performance spaces and opportunities due to the pandemic. Since June 2020, every Sunday evening, a show would go live. Though it was initially aimed at western musicians, the platform soon grew to accommodate other genres too. “During the pandemic, the hotels closed and there were no weddings, the usual venues for musicians,” says Mani.

From folk music to devotional and Carnatic vocals and instrumental, the band’s Facebook page Highway Haze has hosted shows across the musical spectrum. “We even had an edakka duet,” Mani adds, in addition to chavittunadakam songs. When it became difficult to organise ‘lives’ during strict lockdowns, Mani’s musician friends settled abroad pitched in with ‘lives’. The technical support for the live streaming came from Harry Correya and Nikhil V. Ramaswamy.

A ‘Highwayhaze Musicians Charitable Society’ too was formed to help raise funds for struggling musicians. The funds collected would go to artistes in need, says Mani. The live shows have featured a number of established and emerging artistes from the city and outside, including a few playback singers.

Formed in 1982 by Mani, along with his friends Felix, Johny, Nelson, Biju and Tomy, Highway Haze made a splash among rock music fans in the city. They performed in rock shows across South India. Mani, who is a vocalist and guitarist, once got a chance to perform in front of Paul McCartney of The Beatlesat Marari Beach Resort, who appreciated his music. “It is one of the most cherished moments of my life as a musician,” adds Mani.

As years rolled by, old musicians left and new artistes joined. But the band keeps playing, says Mani. The band will soon start its live performances too.