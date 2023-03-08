ADVERTISEMENT

Provide police protection to Asianet News offices upon request, HC tells SPC

March 08, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State Police Chief to (SPC) provide adequate police protection to the offices of Asianet News if the channel intimates him about apprehension of violence from protesters and seeks police assistance. Justice N. Nagaresh passed the order while disposing of the petition filed by Asianet News.

The court observed that the incident had “attained political colours and there are protests against the petitioner’s office, it is likely that there will be further protests against the petitioner which may turn violent. If that be the case, the police are bound to give effective protection to the four units of the petitioner at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur.” 

The government pleader submitted that a case has been registered against the channel under POCSO Act for an alleged fake interview of a minor girl telecast by it. The petitioner submitted that there were telephonic and social media threats after the case was registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US