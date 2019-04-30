Provide parking spaces for autos, cabs, local body told

The Kerala High Court has directed the Nedumbassery grama panchayat to identify parking spaces for autorickshaws, auto taxis, or motor cabs at Athani junction in consultation with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the Superintendent of Police (Aluva Rural) within four months.

The directive was issued while disposing of a writ petition filed by Justine Thomas and five other motor cab and auto taxi drivers. The dispute pertains to the location of parking space for auto taxis or motor cabs within the panchayat limits. The petitioners are owners and drivers of new generation vehicles. Autorickshaws are usually parked on either side of the National Highway 47 near the bus stop on the Aluva-Angamaly route and also at the entry point of the road leading to the Cochin International Airport. Trade unions of autorickshaw drivers had objected to the petitioners’ vehicles being parked in the space meant for autorickshaws.

The court said the panchayat was yet to set up an autorickshaw stand in accordance with law at Athani junction. It is also obliged to determine the location of parking places for autorickshaws and taxis, including vehicles owned by the petitioners in consultation with stakeholders, the court added.

The court also directed the panchayat to constitute a traffic regulatory committee to regulate traffic in the said areas.