Protocols to produce police detainees before doctors being working out, govt. tells HC

June 11, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The State government on Friday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that protocols to be followed by the police while producing persons in their custody before magistrates and health-care professionals, including doctors, are in the process of formulation.

When the case relating to the attack on doctors came up before Justice Devan Ramachandran, senior government pleader S. Kannan submitted that the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, held a meeting of all stakeholders on June 1 and the protocols were being finalised.

He also submitted that the protocols on providing services of the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) to hospitals were also being modulated.

The court also closed a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the State to provide compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of Vandana Das, the house surgeon who was stabbed to death at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kollam. The senior government pleader handed over to the court a government order sanctioning ₹25 lakh to her family.

The court observed that inadequacies of the compensation amount were not something coming within the purview of the court to adjudicate. They were within the province of the government.

