Protocol violations continue unabated in Ernakulam

Kochi

30 April 2021 19:47 IST

Rural police register 106 cases, arrest 35 persons

A fish market at Pulinchodu in Muvattupuzha was closed on Friday following the spread of COVID-19.

The market functions within the Muvattupuzha municipal limits. It also borders Payipra panchayat, which fully remains a containment zone.

The market is frequented by fish vendors from Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts. A large number of COVID-19 cases are being reported from Muvattupuzha and nearby areas, which was also a reason why the market was shut down, said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Quarantine violations

The Puthencruz police on Friday registered cases against Basil, 27, and Murukan, 60, of Kolenchery for stepping out of their homes despite being primary contacts of their family members who had tested positive.

The Ayyampuzha police registered a case against a tourist group of 10, including women, who had come to visit the Ezhattumukham nature village in violation of the COVID-19 protocol. They were slapped with charges under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance.

The nature village remains closed in the wake of the surge in cases. They had reportedly ignored opposition from local residents and ventured into the river for having fun. The police also seized their vehicles.

In another instance, a case was registered against the manager of a toddy shop at Chully for serving toddy at the shop when only takeaways are allowed. Even otherwise, there is rush for takeaways in the morning hours at the shop.

The police registered 106 cases for quarantine violations across the rural district and arrested 35. Besides, action was taken against 1,905 persons for not wearing masks and 1,610 for not maintaining physical distancing.

Mr. Karthik warned of stringent action against protocol violators in the coming days as well.